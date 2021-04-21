Edwards Lifesciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 1,822 call options.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of EW traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. 96,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

