EHang’s (EH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

