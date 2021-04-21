Eight Capital Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

