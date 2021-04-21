Electric Vehicle Zone Price Reaches $0.0978 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $43.30 million and $174,044.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.