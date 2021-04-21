Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,262.42 and approximately $409.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

