Energy Recovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 55,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,467. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

