Energy Web Token Trading 7% Lower This Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $480.52 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $15.98 or 0.00029019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00276859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01025732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00666726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,989.86 or 0.99835157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

