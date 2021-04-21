Enerplus Co. Announces May 21 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

