Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.34.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

