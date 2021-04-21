Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 81,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,098. The company has a market cap of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Ennis has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

