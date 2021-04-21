Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $519.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.09.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Entegris by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,549.8% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 32.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

