Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

