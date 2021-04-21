Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,011,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,091,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

