EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $976.26 million and the highest is $1.18 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

