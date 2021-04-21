Equal Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Equal has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $44,233.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 375,274,650 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

