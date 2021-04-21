Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

