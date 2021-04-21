Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

ADC opened at $70.99 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.