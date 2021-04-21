Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

EQBK stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

