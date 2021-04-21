Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Shares of EQBK opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

