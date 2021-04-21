Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.51-0.57 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ELS stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

