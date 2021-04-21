Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

