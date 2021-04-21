EtherGem (EGEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $871,721.19

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $871,721.19 and approximately $4,325.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars.

