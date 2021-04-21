Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $62,274.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

