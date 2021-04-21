Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.11 million and $82,353.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00072594 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

