Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Euronav posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,324. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 146,694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,339.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

