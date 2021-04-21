EvenCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $172,799.83 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $172,799.83 and approximately $150,412.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071848 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

