Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 84.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 76.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $128.99. 11,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

