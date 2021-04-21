Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 68,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.