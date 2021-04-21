Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $40.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $40,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,064,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $21,196,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.