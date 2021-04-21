Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. 260,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,767. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

