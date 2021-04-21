Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,316. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $151.37 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.