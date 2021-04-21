Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 18,398 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 118,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.