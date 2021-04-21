Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $110.23. 682,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

