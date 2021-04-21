Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $148.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.