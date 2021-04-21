F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

