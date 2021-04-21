Facebook (FB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

