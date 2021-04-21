Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $523.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $287.15 and a 1-year high of $536.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

