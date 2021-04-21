Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $580.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$580.00 and last traded at C$575.12, with a volume of 6512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$573.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$543.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$467.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.1500036 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

