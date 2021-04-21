FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,547 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.