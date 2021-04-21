FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day moving average is $273.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

