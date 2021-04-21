FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 27,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $222.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

