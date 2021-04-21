FDx Advisors Inc. Has $547,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,196,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

