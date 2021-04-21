Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.