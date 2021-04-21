Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FTRPF stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

