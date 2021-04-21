Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

FITB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 325,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

