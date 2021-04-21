Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Visa by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Visa by 7,848.7% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 93,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

NYSE:V opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

