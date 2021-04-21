Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNCH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.23 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

