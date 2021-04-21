Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Finnair Oyj stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.
About Finnair Oyj
