First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $830.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $829.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.01. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $303.18 and a 52-week high of $887.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

