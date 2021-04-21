First Command Bank Buys 238 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.73. 1,827,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

